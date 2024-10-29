Faulkner Scores First OHL Goal as First Place IceDogs Beat Petes in Shootout
October 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner (right) vs. the Niagara IceDogs
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Tuesday, October 29, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Eastern Conference leading Niagara IceDogs for a weeknight matchup at the PMC. The IceDogs won the game in a shootout by a score of 2-1.
Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, stopping 45/46 in the loss, while also stopping 2/3 shootout shots and being named first star of the game. Brennan Faulkner had the lone goal for the Petes, scoring his first in the OHL.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Niagara Goal - Ethan Czata (3), Assists - Ryan Roobroeck (6), Blair Scott (2)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal - Brennan Faulkner (1), Assists - Nico Addy (4), Adam Levac (2)
Third Period:
No Score
Overtime Period:
No Score
Shootout:
PBO - Caden Taylor (No Goal)
NIAG - Kevin He (No Goal)
PBO - Nico Addy (No Goal)
NIAG - Andrei Loshko (No Goal)
PBO - Jonathan Melee (No Goal)
NIAG - Ryan Roobroeck (Goal)
The Petes are back in action on Friday, November 1, when they travel to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes centre Brody Partridge (right) vs. the Niagara IceDogs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen and defenceman Carson Cameron vs. the Niagara IceDogs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner (right) vs. the Niagara IceDogs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
