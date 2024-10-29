Adam Jiricek Re-Assigned to Brantford Bulldogs

October 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. General Manager Matt Turek announced today the re- assignment of import defenseman Adam Jiricek, selected 16th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, to the Brantford Bulldogs.

Jiricek, of Plzen, Czechia, arrives in Brantford as one of the top defensive prospects in the world. Having made his professional debut for his hometown HC Plzen at just 16 years old, Jiricek brings 31 games of professional experience to the Bulldogs blueline to go along with a wealth of experience at the junior level. Having debuted at the U20 level at 15 years old, Jiricek carries 45 games experience at the U20 level for HC Plzen and has represented Czechia at each of the U17 World Hockey Challenge, U18 World Hockey Championships, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup & World Junior Hockey Championships, winning a silver at the Hlinka-Gretzky and a bronze at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Jiricek, a 6'2" 180lbs right shot rearguard, is the brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek and a friend and international teammate of Bulldogs defenseman and Ottawa Senators prospect Tomas Hamara.

"The Brantford Bulldogs are extremely excited to be able to bring a player of Adam's character & talent to Brantford." said Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "Adam is an elite talent, as represented by his first round NHL selection, who immediately adds a dynamic presence to our team. Adam is a player who can excel at both ends of the ice and will add to all facets of our game. Beyond his presence on the ice, Adam has already gained a reputation as a tremendous teammate & character who we feel will fit right in with and add to our group in Brantford."

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.