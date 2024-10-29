OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for October Presented by Hockley Valley Resort

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Academic Players of the Month for October, proudly presented by Hockley Valley Resort.

East Division - Mason Vaccari (Kingston Frontenacs)

Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for October. The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is currently studying at Nipissing University, maintaining a 93 percent average in his Bachelor of Commerce distance program. Vaccari has excelled in Organizational Human Resources and Accounting courses.

"Mason continues to be a role model for his teammates and young fans," said Frontenacs academic advisor Kristi LeSarge. "We couldn't be prouder to work with him."

On the ice, Vaccari owns a record of 2-2-1-0 with a 3.64 goals-against average and .878 save percentage through seven games this season. Last year's OHL and CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award recipient owns a career mark of 40-43-4-0 with a 3.55 goals-against average and .886 save percentage through 95 regular season games since being Kingston's fourth-round pick in 2021.

Central Division - Kent Greer (North Bay Battalion)

North Bay Battalion first-year blueliner Kent Greer is the Central Division Academic Player of the Month for October. Greer has achieved high standing in Grade 11 studies at Chippewa Secondary School, engaged in Mathematics, Healthy, Active Living, International Business and Co-operative Education courses.

"Kent is the type of student whose teachers all took the time during the first, very hectic week of school to seek me out and let me know how much they enjoy having him in their class," said Stephanie Silverthorn, academic advisor for the Battalion. He is a diligent, motivated student whose positive attitude and strong work ethic enable him to be a natural leader in the class."

North Bay's second-round pick last spring, Greer has four points (2-2-4) through his first 14 career OHL contests. The 16-year-old from Renfrew, Ont. spent the 2023-24 season with the Barrie Colts U16 AAA program where he contributed to an OMHA championship.

"Kent has seamlessly joined our program and has been a leader on and off the ice," said Battalion GM John Winstanley. "He does an excellent job at balancing his academic and athletic commitments."

Midwest Division - Jimmy Sutherland (Guelph Storm)

Guelph Storm forward Jimmy Sutherland is the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for October. Sutherland has maintained a 93 percent average in Grade 12 university-level studies at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School, excelling in Data Management, Economics and International Business.

"Jimmy is conscientious and self-motivated," said Storm academic advisor Coleen Driscoll. "He takes initiative in his learning and collaborates well with his peers. His teachers describe him as an excellent student with a positive work ethic."

A 17-year-old left-winger from Komoka, Ont., Sutherland has appeared in nine games with the Storm this season along with an additional two with the GOJHL's Elmira Sugar Kings. The former 13th-round pick in 2023 had a strong season with the GOJHL's Strathroy Rockets in 2023-24, producing 31 points (16-15-31) over 50 regular season games. He's a graduate of the Bishop Kearney Selects program.

West Division - Kaden Sienko (Saginaw Spirit)

Saginaw Spirit first-year defender Kaden Sienko is the West Division Academic Player of the Month. The 16-year-old from Binghamton, NY is achieving a 95 percent average across five Grade 11 courses at Heritage High School, learning English, Biology, Pre-Calculus, US History and engaged in a Co-op.

"Kaden is gifted and very dedicated to his studies," said Spirit academic advisor Pamela Moretuzzo. "He embodies the ideal balance between academic excellence and athletic achievement. His commitment to his studies is evident in both the quality of his work and his well-organized approach to managing his time between demanding academic and athletic schedules."

Saginaw's 13th-round pick last spring, Sienko has recorded two assists across his first 10 OHL contests. The Spirit selected Sienko from the South Kent School AAA program, where he wore the 'C' last season.

The OHL continues to produce student-athletes that move on to both professional and U SPORTS men's hockey endeavours.

A total of 331 graduates utilized their OHL Scholarship at post-secondary institutions across North America during the 2023-24 academic year, with a total contribution by teams of over $3.9 million. Over the past 10 seasons, OHL Scholarship payments have totalled more than $25 million.

A total of 194 OHL Alumni were included on U SPORTS men's hockey rosters to open the 2024-25 season.

