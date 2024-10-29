Strong Special Teams Play Propels Rangers to Seventh Straight Victory

October 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener was dominant Tuesday night earning a 6-1 victory on home ice over the Sarnia Sting. The East Avenue Blue extended their win streak to seven-straight in front of 5,534 fans at The Aud.

Kitchener scored four unanswered goals to open the game before Sarnia could respond with their lone goal coming at 18:41 in the second period. The Blueshirts added two more in the third to complete the lopsided win. Multiple goals of note were scored in the contest including a shorthanded goal by Cameron Mercer, Chris Grisolia scored on a penalty shot and Jakub Chromiak scored his first as a Ranger.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

SAR 0, KIT 1

1:13 Andrew Vermeulen (3) - Luke Ellinas, Tanner Lam

2nd Period

SAR 0, KIT 2

7:28 Luca Romano (5) - Jakub Chromiak, Cameron Reid - PPG

SAR 0, KIT 3

9:10 Cameron Mercer (2) - SHG

SAR 0, KIT 4

10:43 Chris Grisolia (3) - Penalty Shot Goal

SAR 1, KIT 4

18:41 Tyson Doucette (6) - Jack Bodin, Mitch Young

3rd Period

SAR 1, KIT 5

9:43 Jakub Chromiak (1) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid - PPG

SAR 1, KIT 6

18:00 Cameron Reid (1) - Cameron Mercer, Max Dirracolo

The Stars:

First Star: Jakub Chromiak (1G, 1A)

Second Star: Cameron Reid (1G, 2A)

Third Star: Luca Romano (1G, 1A)

The Goalies:

Evan Maillet got the start for Sarnia; he surrendered six goals on 30 shots as he recorded a loss in the contest. In net for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons recorded his eighth straight win as he made 21 saves on 22 shots.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SAR 22, KIT 30

Powerplay: SAR 0-3, KIT 2-5

FO%: SAR 41.7%, KIT 58.3%

Up Next: Kitchener will play two home games this weekend, Friday against the Wolves and Sunday against Saginaw. Come and support your Rangers as they will look to extend their seven game win streak on this home stand.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.