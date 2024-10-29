Strong Special Teams Play Propels Rangers to Seventh Straight Victory
October 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener was dominant Tuesday night earning a 6-1 victory on home ice over the Sarnia Sting. The East Avenue Blue extended their win streak to seven-straight in front of 5,534 fans at The Aud.
Kitchener scored four unanswered goals to open the game before Sarnia could respond with their lone goal coming at 18:41 in the second period. The Blueshirts added two more in the third to complete the lopsided win. Multiple goals of note were scored in the contest including a shorthanded goal by Cameron Mercer, Chris Grisolia scored on a penalty shot and Jakub Chromiak scored his first as a Ranger.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
SAR 0, KIT 1
1:13 Andrew Vermeulen (3) - Luke Ellinas, Tanner Lam
2nd Period
SAR 0, KIT 2
7:28 Luca Romano (5) - Jakub Chromiak, Cameron Reid - PPG
SAR 0, KIT 3
9:10 Cameron Mercer (2) - SHG
SAR 0, KIT 4
10:43 Chris Grisolia (3) - Penalty Shot Goal
SAR 1, KIT 4
18:41 Tyson Doucette (6) - Jack Bodin, Mitch Young
3rd Period
SAR 1, KIT 5
9:43 Jakub Chromiak (1) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid - PPG
SAR 1, KIT 6
18:00 Cameron Reid (1) - Cameron Mercer, Max Dirracolo
The Stars:
First Star: Jakub Chromiak (1G, 1A)
Second Star: Cameron Reid (1G, 2A)
Third Star: Luca Romano (1G, 1A)
The Goalies:
Evan Maillet got the start for Sarnia; he surrendered six goals on 30 shots as he recorded a loss in the contest. In net for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons recorded his eighth straight win as he made 21 saves on 22 shots.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SAR 22, KIT 30
Powerplay: SAR 0-3, KIT 2-5
FO%: SAR 41.7%, KIT 58.3%
Up Next: Kitchener will play two home games this weekend, Friday against the Wolves and Sunday against Saginaw. Come and support your Rangers as they will look to extend their seven game win streak on this home stand.
