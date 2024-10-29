Spirit's Sienko Named OHL's West Division Academic Player of the Month for October

October 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Academic Players of the Month for October, proudly presented by Hockley Valley Resort.

West Division - Kaden Sienko (Saginaw Spirit)

Saginaw Spirit first-year defender Kaden Sienko is the West Division Academic Player of the Month. The 16-year-old from Binghamton, NY is achieving a 95 percent average across five Grade 11 courses at Heritage High School, learning English, Biology, Pre-Calculus, US History and engaged in a Co-op.

"Kaden is gifted and very dedicated to his studies," said Spirit academic advisor Pamela Moretuzzo. "He embodies the ideal balance between academic excellence and athletic achievement. His commitment to his studies is evident in both the quality of his work and his well-organized approach to managing his time between demanding academic and athletic schedules."

Saginaw's 13th-round pick last spring, Sienko has recorded two assists across his first 10 OHL contests. The Spirit selected Sienko from the South Kent School AAA program, where he wore the 'C' last season.

The OHL continues to produce student-athletes that move on to both professional and U SPORTS men's hockey endeavours.

A total of 331 graduates utilized their OHL Scholarship at post-secondary institutions across North America during the 2023-24 academic year, with a total contribution by teams of over $3.9 million. Over the past 10 seasons, OHL Scholarship payments have totalled more than $25 million.

A total of 194 OHL Alumni were included on U SPORTS men's hockey rosters to open the 2024-25 season.

