Fast Start Getting Faster! Temwa Chawinga Gets Her 7th Goal of the Season and It's a Beaut! #nwsl
June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Lavelle Eyes Potential Season Debut vs. Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy FC Unveils Official Team Crest - Boston Legacy FC
- Preview: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Houston Dash for Pride in Our City Night - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Resume NWSL Regular Season Action against Gotham FC
- Two Kansas City Current Players Land on May NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Forward Temwa Chawinga Wins Second Monthly Honor this Year; Named May NWSL Player of the Month, Presented by EA SPORTS
- Kansas City Current II Set to Compete at the Soccer Tournament
- Kansas City Current Releases Vision for New Levee Park