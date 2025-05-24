Fancy Footwork + Perfect Strike = Avery Patterson's Second Goal of the Season#nwsl
May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video
Check out the Houston Dash Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2025
- Portland Thorns FC Claim Bronze with 3-0 Win against Club América - Portland Thorns FC
- Amorós Picks Team for Concacaf Trophy Showdown - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC
- Spirit Continues Hot Start on the Road With 2-1 Win in Seattle - Washington Spirit
- Barbra Banda Scores First Hat Trick in Orlando Pride History as Pride Beat Royals, 3-1 - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- NWSL Announces New Kickoff Time for Houston Dash vs Bay FC
- Eight Houston Dash Players Called up for International Duty
- Houston Dash Close Homestand on Saturday against Bay FC
- Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster
- Houston Dash Open Two-Game Homestand with Loss to Portland Thorns FC