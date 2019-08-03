Explosive First Inning Sets the Tone for Hops Win

The Hillsboro Hops opened up the series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes with a 7-2 win. The first half champs had no answer for the tandem of Hops pitchers they were up against, while the offense soared to an early lead.

Left-hander Tommy Henry started the game for the Hops, tossing a scoreless inning. Former Oregon Ducks star pitcher Ryne Nelson followed with 1.2 innings, allowing one earned run with three walks and a strike out. Jacob Stevens went on to finish the third inning.

The Hops offense erupted in the bottom of the first with five runs. Hot hitting David Garza JR began the attack with an RBI double with Ricky Martinez already on base. Andy Yerzy followed with a fielder's choice that drove in Garza. Tristin Englishthen kicked off yet another massive game with a two-run double. The final run of the inning was driven in on a Daniel Wasinger single.

Hillsboro's pitching took over as they have done time and time again. Normally a starting pitcher, Wilfry Cruz was came out in relief and hurled four innings of one run ball. Nick Snyder was dominant over the final two frames with three punchouts while only allowing one baserunner.

The Hops scored additional runs in the bottom of the second and fifth. English led the charge with his second extra base hit, knocking an RBI triple to left field. The Diamondbacks 93rd overall selection has been a steady force for the Hops the past several games after struggling in his first few weeks with the club.

Hillsboro advanced to 32-17 which tied Salem-Keizer for the Northwest League's best record. Game two of the series will be played at 7:05 pm. The pregame show will air at 6:35 pm on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

