Emeralds Shutout Hawks 5-0 in First Game of Series

August 3, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





EUGENE, OR - Solid pitching pushed the Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) to a 5-0 shutout win over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.)

With Micah Kaczor making his second start of the season for the Hawks, he pitched well going six innings, allowing only three hits and one earned run, with one walk and striking out four. The only run he allowed was in the bottom of the third when Darius Hill singled to center field to make it 1-0 Eugene.

A big inning for the Emeralds came in the bottom of the seventh in which four runs came across off of four straight hits and a pair of sacrifices to jump the Emeralds ahead 5-0.

Boise's offense only curated one hit on the day, a double by Joe Aeilts that was ripped down the right field line.

Boise, Eugene and Salem-Keizer are all tied for second in the Northwest League south division standings for the second half, each with a 6-5 record.

The Hawks will take on the Emeralds tomorrow night from PK Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PDT. Luke Chevalier will toe the rubber for the Hawks where he made his first start of his professional career.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.