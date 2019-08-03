Frogs Use the Force to Break Losing Streak, 5-2

EVERETT, Wash. - After three scoreless innings, the AquaSox scored in the bottom of the fourth, maintaining the lead for the rest of the game and defeating Spokane 5-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After much anticipation, Felix Hernandez returned to Everett in front of a sold-out stadium. He threw two complete innings in 20 pitches, 13 of which were strikes.

Connor Hoover drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI double to center field, scoring Patrick Frick and taking the lead, 1-0. Cade Marlowe drove in the Frogs' second run in the bottom of the seventh, followed by an RBI single from Juan Camacho and Billy Cooke's two-RBI triple, giving the 'Sox a 5-0 lead.

Obie Ricumstrict scored Spokane's first run off of an AquaSox throwing error in the top of the eighth before David Garcia picked up the second run in the ninth, but closer Travis Kuhn secured the Frogs' 5-2 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox finished with six hits overall, including two doubles and one triple. On the mound, George Kirby pitched one inning, striking out three batters and allowing one hit. Deivy Florido completed five innings, striking out two and giving up two hits while Kuhn closed, striking out one batter.

LOOKING AHEAD

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field on Saturday, August 3 for the second game against the Spokane Indians. The first 1,000 fans will receive an AquaSox Trucker Hat, presented by IBEW/NECA. After the game, there will be a Postgame Fireworks Show, presented by IBEW/NECA. Group tickets, family outings and ticket packages are available for Saturday's game! For tickets, visit AquaSox.com/tickets.

