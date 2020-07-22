Exell Returns for Second Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of second-year forward Billy Exell for the 2020-21 season.

"I'm excited to have Billy coming back for another season," commented Thunder Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He was one of our most consistent players from this past year. Billy is a complete player. He can play in all three zones, started to come on offensively at the end of the season and was very reliable on special teams."

Exell, 24, came to Wichita last season after attending training camp with the Indy Fuel. A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward finished with 24 points (8g, 16a) in 50 games and became a key cog on the penalty kill.

Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 130 games for the Bulldogs, Exell tallied 24 points (11g, 13a) and was named as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. Exell was a part of back-to-back NCAA Championships with the Bulldogs and also won a Robertson Cup during his junior career with the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Wilderness.

