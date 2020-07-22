Nailers Re-Sign Jeremy Beaudry

Wheeling Nailers defenseman Jeremy Beaudry

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their fourth player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Jérémy Beaudry to an ECHL contract.

Beaudry, 26, was first acquired by the Nailers in a March trade with the Reading Royals, and went on to appear in four games before the season came to its abrupt end. Jérémy has played in parts of five seasons in the ECHL, as he has suited up with Brampton and Wichita, in addition to his time with Reading and Wheeling. 2017-18 in Wichita was his best year both on and off the ice. The blueliner set career highs on the ice with 13 goals, 24 assists, and 37 points in 69 games, and also took home the ECHL Community Award for his work off the ice. The Montmagny, Québec native has collected at least 20 points in three ECHL seasons, and has accumulated career totals of 24 goals, 63 assists, and 87 points in 182 professional games.

"Jérémy is a proven offensive defenseman, who has a good reputation in this league," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "We look for him to be a contributor in all situations, especially on the power play."

Prior to turning pro, Beaudry played amateur hockey in both juniors and university. He played three full seasons in the QMJHL with Victoriaville, Sherbrooke, Québec, and Cape Breton, led by a 53-point campaign as a 20-year old with the Screaming Eagles. Jérémy also attended the University of Québec Trois-Rivières for three years, where he tallied 51 points in 64 games.

"After the season ended the way it did, it was always on my mind to come back to Wheeling," Beaudry said. "The feeling in the locker room was like a family, and it's a very nice setup with our apartments. Coach French has lots of experience, and is a good addition to the organization."

