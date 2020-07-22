Thunder Issue Statement on the Passing of Former Glens Falls Mayor Ed Bartholomew
July 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder and the Adirondack Hockey Civic Center Coalition have issued the following statement on the passing of former Glens Falls Mayor Ed Bartholomew:
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Glens Falls Mayor Ed Bartholomew. Ed was an integral part of bringing hockey to this great town and we will be forever grateful for his contributions. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."
Bartholomew served as Mayor of Glens Falls from 1978-1985 and had a key role in helping bring the Glens Falls Civic Center - now known as Cool Insuring Arena - to life. He also worked for the state Senate and currently was president of EDC Warren County. Bartholomew was 70 years old.
