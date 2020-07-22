Askew, Harrison Sign for 2020-21 Season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forwards Cameron Askew and Tim Harrison for the 2020-21 season.

Both attackers are set to begin their third year with the club after joining the Stingrays prior to the 2018-19 campaign. Harrison has suited up in 120 regular season games with SC, while Askew has seen action in 102 contests.

Askew, 23, posted 28 points during 55 games in 2019-20 with 12 goals and 16 assists. The 23-year-old was named the ECHL's Player of the Week on Feb. 25 after racking up seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) and a +4 rating in three consecutive wins for the Rays.

"Cam is a great young pro and I look forward to helping him grow as a person and player throughout the upcoming season," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "Cam has all the tools in the world and I'm excited to watch him develop into a consistent contributor in our lineup next season."

Askew made his pro debut with SC in 2018-19 and totaled 27 points (17 goals, 10 assists) in 47 games along with a +8 rating. He also added three assists in in five playoff appearances. Prior to turning pro, the Boston, Mass. native tallied 218 points (100g, 118a) in 327 career games in the Quebec Major Junior League (QMJHL) with Drummondville, Moncton, Shawinigan and Charlottetown.

"I'm so excited to be back with the Stingrays and finish what we started last year," Askew said. I can't wait for the season to start."

Harrison, 26, appeared in 54 games with the Rays during 2019-20 and matched a career-high with 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists. The Duxbury, Mass. native also finished with a +10 rating and registered his first professional hat trick in a come-from-behind win at Jacksonville on Dec. 22.

"We are very excited to be bringing Tim back," Blair said. "His experience with the Stingrays and his consistent energy and positive attitude is contagious for our players. We look forward to seeing him back in a Stingrays uniform."

Harrison also posted 19 points in his first year with the Rays during 2018-19 with seven goals and 12 assists. Prior to joining SC, he spent his rookie season with the Adirondack Thunder where he was part of the team's run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018, scoring 16 points (8g, 8a) in 63 regular season games before adding four points (2g, 2a) and a +5 rating in 11 postseason contests.

"The community-type feel we have in South Carolina is unbelievable," Harrison said. "In both of my years there I've enjoyed being around like-minded people who have a strong work ethic and a vision to try and win games. Our fans are second to none. We have great support and from top to bottom I think it's an awesome place to play and a beautiful location to live in as well."

A former sixth round pick (157th overall) of the Calgary Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft, Harrison spent four collegiate seasons at Colgate University from 2013-17 and compiled 54 points in 143 games on 26 goals and 28 assists.

