Dylan Fitze Returns to KC for 2020-21 Season

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has signed forward Dylan Fitze to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Fitze (FITZ), a six-foot-two 203-pound winger from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada appeared in just two games for Kansas City, scoring one goal after being acquired in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears on March 4. Fitze appeared in 39 games in total last season, posting nine points on five goals and four assists.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to see Dylan play a lot in my time while coaching with the Florida Everblades," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "Dylan is a player that has great speed, strong skill set and is a highly effective agitator that can get the opposition off their game. I always respected his ability to frustrate his opponents and get in their face at any point of the game. We believe that Dylan will fit in nicely with the Mavs and can contribute a great deal on and off the ice."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. Reserve your spot now with season tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

