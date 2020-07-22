Jesse Schultz Re-Signs for 2020-2021 Season

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have re-signed forward Jesse Schultz to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Schultz led the Cyclones with 64 points, fourth highest in the ECHL, on 25 goals and 39 assists in 62 games and earned All-ECHL Second Team honors. Schultz also led the team in power-play scoring with six goals and 15 assists.

"I love living in Cincinnati and playing for the Cyclones organization," said Schultz. "I can't wait to get back and continue working towards our ultimate goal of bringing a Kelly Cup Championship back to the great fans of Cincinnati."

Schultz picked up right where he left off from his 2018-19 ECHL MVP season, enjoying five point streaks of four or more games, including a season-ending 13-game heater where he accounted for six goals and 11 assists. He had 16-multi point efforts, including four points on two occasions, along with four multi-goal games.

The 2019-20 season saw a pair of career milestones for Schultz as well. On November 16, he eclipsed 900 professional points with a pair of goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets. One month later, the 37-year old skated in is 1,000th professional hockey game on December 13, dishing out four assists in a 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings.

"Jesse has made a huge impact on our organization since he arrived," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "His leadership and ability to produce is key to our offensive attack. His passion and commitment to the team is invaluable for our young players as they learn what it takes to play and succeed as a professional."

Hailing from Strasbourg, SK, Schultz has seen success across a multitude of leagues and levels during his 17-year career. In addition to his ECHL experience, his time in North American has been marked by 375 games of American Hockey League (AHL) experience where he amassed 112 goals and 140 assists, as well as over 160 Central Hockey League (CHL) games where he accounted for 65 goals and 133 assists. Schultz also skated in a pair of National Hockey League (NHL) games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2006-07, and has seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

