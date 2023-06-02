Everyone Hits; Surrender a Big Inning in 9-4 Loss to Missoula

June 2, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







All the starters for the Mustangs notched a hit, but Billings falls to Missoula in game one of a three-game road series 9-4.

Once again the Mustangs (3-7) gathered a lead early, as second-baseman Mitch Moralez singled, followed by center-fielder Mikey Edie's single. Two batters later and a throwing error allowed third-baseman Tyler Wilber to reach base safely. Then, Missoula (6-4) starting pitcher Kelvan Pilot (W, 2-0) beamed shortstop Casey Harford in the ribs with the bases loaded to bring home Moralez and make it 1-0 Mustangs.

A high-fly ball to right field by Missoula catcher Austin Bernard in the bottom of the 2nd cleared the fence to score Thomas DeBonville on a two-run homer over the short porch to give the Paddleheads the lead.

The Mustangs responded in the next frame, as Moralez launched a moonshot home run to left field on a 2-1 count to tie the game at 2. Edie responded with his second base-hit of the ballgame, followed by a single from debuting catcher Trevor Johnson. Wilber then flew out to center, and Edie advanced to third on the fly-ball. However, when the throw came in late from center-fielder Keaton Greenwalt, Missoula third-baseman McLain O'Conner threw to 2nd base to cut down a tagging Johnson for an 8-5-4 double play.

Even though the double play hurt, Harford came to the dish the next at-bat and singled Edie home from third to give the Mustangs the lead.

Billings starter Jared Kengott (L, 0-2) cruised through three innings giving up just the home run on two hits and a walk, and even collected a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the third. Kengott struggled in the bottom of the 4th, giving up three hits, walking two batters and he hit another with a pitch. Missoula capitalized by sending five runners home to give the Paddleheads a 7-3 lead, which the Mustangs couldn't overcome.

Mustangs' Right-handed reliever McLain Harris relieved Kengott in the 4th and worked out of the jam, and proceeded to work the next two innings of baseball scoreless while only allowing one hit.

Right-hander Ty Pohlmann tossed the bottom of the 7th inning in relief and gave up two runs on a hit, two walks, and he hit a batter while picking up two strikeouts. Left-hander Omar Sanchez gave up one hit in a scoreless bottom of the 8th.

The Mustangs did pick up another run in the top of the 9th after Moralez collected his third base hit - a single to right field. Edie put the ball in play to Missoula shortstop Kamron Willman, who tried to flip the ball to 2nd baseman Patrick Chung, but the ball flew behind him and allowed Moralez to score.

The Mustangs are expected to send right-hander Trevor Jackson to the mound to start game 2 at Missoula.

You can find coverage on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.