5-Run 4th Inning Leads Missoula Past Billings Friday

June 2, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads welcomed a Northern Division foe into Allegiance Field at Ogren Park for the first time on Friday night opening a 3-game set opposite the Billings Mustangs. It marked their first appearance in the Garden City since last season's Northern Division Playoff Series. After the Mustangs drew first blood, both squads would go back and forth in the early going. In the 4th inning, Missoula would see the first 2 batters of the frame reach base. A defensive mistake made by the Mustangs would then leave the door open for the PaddleHeads to start a big inning.

With 2 runners on, Thomas DeBonville would hit a sharp ground ball right to the shortstop Casey Harford on one hop. Harford's throw would miss the glove of second baseman Mitch Moralez which allowed each runner to reach base safely on a throwing error. This mistake proved to be costly as each of the next 4 PaddleHeads batters would reach base safely.

Missoula would rally for 5 runs in the inning by the time it was all said and done. This inning would prove to be the difference in the contest as Missoula would come away with a 9-4 win in Game 1 of the series.

The PaddleHeads would grab their first lead of the night in the second inning thanks to Austin Bernard. With 2-outs recorded, Bernard would hit a 2-run blast to right, giving Missoula a 2-1 advantage. The Pepperdine product would finish with 3 RBIs in the contest finishing the night 1-for-2. The Mustangs would have something to say about the big swing in the early going with a rebuttal of their own in the next half inning.

Moralez would immediately tie things up at 2 in the 3rd with a solo homer to left center field to highlight a 2-run inning. Harford would also knock in a run in the frame giving Billings the lead back by a tally of 3-2. Billings would not score again however until the 7th allowing Missoula's offense to take control. Moralez would have a solid night in a losing effort finishing 3-for-5 with a home run and 2 drive in. Harford wrapped up his night finishing 1-for-3.

A pair of 2-run singles from the bottom of the order would fuel the flames of a 5-run rally in the 4th for Missoula. Jared Akins would get the party started with a single down the right field line to put the PaddleHeads in front 4-3. 2 batters later, Kamron Willman would knock in 2 more with a

base hit of his own to extend the advantage to 3. After Bernard raced home from third on a wild pitch, Missoula would lead 7-3. Billings would never trim into the lead from that point on.

Willman, and Akins would both finish the night 1-for-4.

Kelvan Pilot was victorious on the mound for the second time in as many starts against his former club in 6 '..." innings of work. The California native would strike out 7 over those innings allowing 3 runs to move his record to 2-0 on the season. John LaRossa would also look solid out of the pen in relief of Pilot striking out 3 batters in an 1 '..." of work.

Missoula (6-4) will now look to ensure they will finish this homestand with a winning record in Game 2 of the series against the Mustangs (3-7). Billings will need to right the ship quickly having now lost each of their last 4 contests. First pitch of Game 2 is scheduled for 7:05 on Saturday night. If you cannot make it to Allegiance Field, tune in to keep up with the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

