New York Boulders Star Enzo Apodaca Traded to Missoula Paddleheads

Published on March 4, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads are thrilled to announce the acquisition of outfielder Enzo Apodaca, who has been traded from his previous team, the New York Boulders, in exchange for future considerations.

Apodaca boasts an impressive run in college baseball, where he spent his last two seasons playing with the Baylor Bears. After excelling for Baylor with a competitive batting average and a strong defense, he was picked up by the New York Boulders in 2025.

When reached for comment, Paddleheads team manager Michael Schlact said, " Acquiring Enzo solidifies what's already a talented lineup and outfield, but he's the type of player and person who could make an immediate impact on our club. Working out trades can be a tricky process, so we're glad we were able to close the deal and make this happen. We're ex cited to see him in action soon as we know he brings a dynamic offensive approach and some great defense to the mix."

Apodaca's trade comes on the heels of the news of three Paddleheads all -stars making their return to the team - Brendan Beard, Ryan Wentz, and Nich Klemp - and with more announcements to come regarding the lineup for 2026.







