Missoula Paddleheads Welcome Two New Coaches for Upcoming 2026 Season

Published on February 25, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads are thrilled to announce two new additions to their coaching staff for the upcoming 2026 season: David Peterson, who will be joining as the team's new Bench Coach, and Easton Barnes, who takes on the title of Analytics & Bullpen Coach.

Both Peterson and Barnes have an extensive history in baseball. Peterson has served as both a manager and coach for a variety of teams since 2019, while Barnes started as an athlete before shifting over to management. In 2024, he managed the Garden City Wind in Kansas and led them to a championship victory.

"I'm proud to have these two men join our staff as assistant coaches," team manager Michael Schlact said.

"Having a coaching staff I can trust and having people I know have the players' best interest in mind makes showing up to the stadium easier every day. I know that having them in the dugout with me is the next step to bringing a championship back to Missoula."

Peterson has held many different roles in many different levels and leagues across the baseball world, most recently as the hitting coach for the Ottowa Titans, where he helped bring the team to a 51-45 record for the 2025 season, the third-best in the fra nchise's history. Schlact describes him as "a natural leader who will fit right into the culture in Missoula."

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Missoula Paddleheads family," Peterson said. "It's a first- class organization and I'm very privileged and thankful to Michael, Matt Ellis, and the ownership for this wonderful opportunity."

Meanwhile, Barnes spent several years as a professional pitcher in various baseball organizations, including a three- year stint in the Pioneer League. He's seen incredible success in baseball over the last year, and Schlact is "excited to have him help develop these players in all areas, as both people and athletes."

"I'm very thankful to be a part of a team with a track record of success," Barnes said. "Contributing to its growth and helping our players take the next step in their careers is something I am looking forward to, and I'm excited to represent Missoula."

For questions, interviews, or media inquiries regarding the new coaches, please contact Mike Smith at msmith@gopaddleheads.com.







Pioneer League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.