PaddleHeads Welcome Mike Smith as New Marketing and Promotions Manager

Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads are excited to announce that Mike Smith has been hired as the new Marketing and Promotions Manager for the organization. Mike has been a fixture in the Missoula community since arriving in 2018, whether acting as co-host of the former Smith & Nelson morning show on KYSS FM (among other radio shows on other stations), or as a familiar face at The Roxy Theater, where he served as Assistant Programming Director and Volunteer Coordinator.

Mike brings to the table years of marketing expertise, management skills, and event coordination experience which will be crucial to the Paddleheads going forward. His past work has given him a unique perspective on entertainment, technology, social media, non-profits, and more.

"The PaddleHeads are excited to introduce Mike Smith as our new Marketing and Promotions Manager," explained PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis. "Mike bring s with him experience in media and events with his local work with KYSS FM and the Roxy Theater.

He shares our team's desire to help make Missoula summers fun and exciting. We look forward to his impact on all things PaddleHeads."

Mike will be heavily involved in every aspect of the organization and plans to help further its reach through a mix of digital marketing, traditional broadcast media, and learning from the community to determine what people want to see from a Paddleheads game or other events around the stadium.

"It is extremely thrilling to be part of a team that brings Missoula together in a fun, engaging way," Mike said in a statement. "The Paddleheads have long been one of my favorite community institutions, and I'm excited to help them further their goal to p rovide a great experience to everyone who enters the ballpark this summer."

Mike will be the new point of contact for news and media outlets going forward and can be contacted for questions, interviews, or any media inquiries regarding PaddleHeads baseball and events at msmith@gopaddleheads.com.







