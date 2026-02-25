Amy G. Joins the RedPocket Mobiles as Co-General Manager

February 25, 2026

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) today announced Amy Gutierrez, better known as Amy G., will join the league as the co- General Manager for the RedPocket Mobiles, the league's newly named travel team. Amy will share the role with the PBL's Director of Operations, Al Maulding.

Amy G. is an 8-time Emmy-Award winning producer, reporter and host. She covered the San Francisco Giants as an in-game reporter from 2008-2020 while serving as a national correspondent for MLB Network. From 2021-2025 Gutierrez served as a multimedia producer, host and ambassador for the SF Giants and has continued to work as a seasoned host and emcee for various organizations and causes throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

"I'm thrilled to serve as a co - GM for the RedPocket Mobiles. I've had an amazing run covering baseball at the major league level, but throughout that time had a limited vantage point. This is a rare and unique opportunity to get a look behind the curtain at the inner-workings of a ball club and experiencing baseball at this level is a reminder of what the game is all about -

passion and perseverance. It's a true "seat at the table". I'm ready and excited." - Amy Gutierrez

"Amy is an extraordinarily talented and knowledgeable baseball insider, whose media and business experience will bring to the RedPocket Mobiles a unique perspective and a solid management approach," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "Amy will be invaluable in helping the RedPocket Moblies succeed in the Pioneer League."

Amy G. currently produces and co- hosts the podcast, "Girl, How'd You Get That Gig?!". She also serves as a Communications Department Lecturer at Sonoma State University and is a best- selling children's book author of the "Smarty Marty's Got Game" series. Gutierrez is and ambassador and storyteller for the Sonoma County Winegrowers and was named a 2020 Sonoma County "Social Media Star" by the Press -Democrat.

Amy G. is a graduate of UC Davis, where she majored in Communications and played volleyball. She resides in her hometown of Petaluma with her husband and two children.







