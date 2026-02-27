Three All-Star Players Return to the Paddleheads for 2026 Season

Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads are excited to welcome back three star players from the 2025 lineup to continue their record of excellence: pitchers Brendan Beard and Ryan Wentz, and catcher Nich Klemp. All three players joined the team last year and quickly made their mark in Missoula.

Team manager Michael Schlact is thrilled to have all three players back in the ballpark.

"Beard was a guy who came in relatively unknown for us but in a short time established himself as a bulldog on the mound and a great teammate as well.

We're excited to have him back in Missoula because of what he brings to the game and to the community."

Beard is looking to take another step after a solid rookie year, which was highlighted by the complete game he threw in the second half of the season. It was only the second complete game in Paddleheads history and the first complete game shutout by a Paddleheads pitcher.

Soon after Beard's complete game, Wentz threw one for the Paddleheads as well. He also enjoyed one of the better seasons for a starting pitcher in the league, finishing near the top in strikeouts in over 100 innings pitched. He will be looking to establish himself as one of the best arms in the league after finishing 7-7 last season.

When speaking about Wentz, Schlact described him as "a quiet leader who wants the ball every day and pitched in some of our biggest games last season. He brings A-plus stuff to the mound and a great demeanor to the clubhouse so we're thrilled to have him back this year."

Klemp missed some time at the end of last season due to an injury, but for most of the season he was the best offensive catcher in the league. He finished the season with 28 extra base hits and a .340 average across 50+ games.

Schlact said that Klemp "put together one of the most impressive offensive seasons we've seen. He is glue to the team and a rock behind the plate so we're excited about having him back there leading our staff and creating exciting moments offensively for us."







