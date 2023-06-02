Six-Run Eighth Powers Glacier to Series Sweep

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (5-2) left it late, but they got the job done when it mattered most in a 7-4 win over the Billings Mustangs (3-6). With one out in the bottom of the eighth and the bases loaded, it was Jackson Raper that delivered the big hit to break a 2-2 tie, giving the Range Riders a bases clearing double to take a comfortable 5-2 lead.

Billings got their offense started first when Myles Miller singled on a 1-2 count in the second inning, scoring two runs. Dean Miller would notch a sac fly in the ensuing half inning, but it was a 2-1 scoreline until the home squad broke the dam open in the bottom of the eighth.

Ryan Cash was the first baserunner in the eighth, reaching on a walk. An infield single from Gabe Howell put two on, before Crews Taylor tied the game at two on an RBI single. After Miller walked to load the bases, Raper came through in the clutch and put Glacier up three. Two more insurance runs were added on a two-run knock from Ben Fitzgerald.

Joe Kinsky led the Glacier Range Riders to victory on the hill. This was the first victory for Kinsky as a professional. The hurler lasted one inning, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out two. Ryan Cloude and Roy Robles entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Hunter Schilperoort took the loss for Billings Mustangs. The hurler surrendered three runs on two hits over two and a third innings, striking out three and walking one.

Jonathan Pintaro started the game for the Glacier Range Riders. Pintaro surrendered two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out three.

The Range Riders saw the ball well today, racking up eight hits in the game. Crews Taylor and Gabe Howell each had multiple hits for Glacier.

The sight now turns to a weekend series, still at home, this time against the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Coming all the way from Colorado Springs, this is the Vibes first ever trip to Glacier Bank Park. First pitch with Glacier in their Friday Jammer Jerseys is set for 7:05 PM.

