Home Run Derby Ends with Vibes' Win

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (5-3) home winning streak will end at eight. After a gutsy comeback effort Friday night versus the Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-5), the Range Riders came up just short, falling 10-6.

The Vibes were slugging all night, totaling four home runs, including two from first baseman Jacob Barfield. The big inning for Rocky Mountain came in the seventh, when they tallied three runs, including Barfield's first home run of the night.

The Range Riders broke onto the scoresheet in the bottom of the third with a solo shot by Matt Clayton, his first professional home run. In the next inning, Jackson Raper knocked a single into right field which brought across Ben McConnell for Glacier's second run.

The home side would not score again until the bottom of the eight inning, when the Range Riders would throw up a four spot, starting with Raper's two-run blast down the left field line. Ben Fitzgerald tacked on to the rally with an RBI triple that scored Kingston Liniak, before Ryan Cash scored Fitzgerald thanks to an error.

After a solo home run by Rocky Mountain in the top of the ninth, Crews Taylor answered with his first home run of the season in the bottom half of the frame. Unfortunately, the Range Riders couldn't scrape any more across, and fell at home for the first time this year.

The Range Riders and Vibes match up again tomorrow night, doing battle at 7:05 PM in front of what will surely be another great crowd at Glacier Bank Park. Rob Hamby gets his first home start of the year for Glacier.

