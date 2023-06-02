Chukars Postponed Due to Weather
June 2, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release
The June 2nd game vs Jackalopes has been postponed till tomorrow, June 3rd. The gates will open at 3:30pm for the first game with first pitch being at 4:30pm. The second game will start no earlier then 7:05pm, both games will be 7 innings long.
