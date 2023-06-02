Chukars Offense Explodes in Win over Jackalopes

June 2, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO- The Chukars and the Jackalopes squared off on Thursday night, in game three of their six game series at Melaleuca Field.

The matchup on the mound for this game saw Tom Walker start for the Chukars against Jaylen Smith of the Jackalopes.

Both pitchers cruised through the first two innings. However, the Chukars offense got the party started in the bottom of the third inning. In that inning, the Chukars erupted for five runs, capped off by a two RBI single from Sam Troyer, to take a 5-0 lead.

The Jackalopes responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning, thanks to a two-run homerun from Austin Chouinard. At the end of the fourth inning, the score was 5-2 for the Chukars.

The Chukars took the time to extend their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Cordell Dunn Jr. hit his second homerun in as many days, to give the Chukars a 7-2 lead. The Chukars offense continued to soar in the inning, as they went on to score seven runs in the inning, taking a 12-2 lead into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Tyler Wyatt capped of an impressive game for himself, when he belted a three-run homerun over the fence, to give the Chukars a 15-2 lead. In the end, Wyatt went on to go 3-4 at the plate on the night, with five RBIs in the game; helping the Chukars fly to a 15-2 victory.

For the Chukars, starter Tom Walker collected the win, going 6.0 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits. Walker's start was the longest by any Chukars pitcher so far in the 2023 season. Robbie Brown and Jacob Bogacz combined to throw three scoreless innings of relief for the Chukars, allowing just one hit in the process.

For the Jackalopes, Jaylen Smith took the loss, going 2.2 innings, surrendering five earned runs on four hits.

With Thursday's win, the Chukars extended their winning streak to three games and moved to a 4-5 record. They will return to action at Melaleuca Field on Friday night, as they play game four of their series with the Jackalopes. First pitch for Friday's game will be at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.