Two Montana Players Added to Paddleheads 2026 Roster

Published on March 13, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads are adding two more names to the 2026 roster, both with a Montana connection: pitcher Parker McMan and outfielder Kaden Kirshenbaum.

McMan was born in Bozeman, Montana and is coming off a strong college career pitching for the Bellevue Bruins. Kirshenbaum comes from Washington, but attended college at Montana State University Billings, where he spent several seasons honing his skills playing for the MSU Billings Yellowjackets.

McMan has been steadily growing and improving as a pitcher throughout his college career, and his 2025 season was his best yet. Meanwhile, Kirshenbaum achieved a .338 batting average in 2025, signaling strong offensive work and another powerhouse hitter to add to the Paddleheads lineup.

"One of the most exciting propositions in all of professional baseball is getting to play near where you live," said team manager Michael Schlact. "Adding t wo local professional players to the roster this year is exciting not only for the Missoula fan base, but for the entire state of Montana."

Schlact continued, "We exist to find players an opportunity to realize their dreams, and we're hoping these two Montana boys can continue chasing their dreams with us. We're looking for big things from both of these players and are excited about the skills they bring to our roster."







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