Voyagers Launch Free Admission Program for Kids

Published on March 13, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Great Falls Voyagers News Release







The Great Falls Voyagers Baseball Club, in partnership with AT&T, today announced a landmark community initiative that makes professional baseball more accessible than ever before. Beginning on 2026 Opening Day, all children 12 years of age and under will be able to attend every Voyagers home game completely free of charge when accompanied by an adult.

Thanks to the generous support of AT&T, young fans simply need to walk up to the Voyagers box office and they will receive their free ticket to any of the team's 54 home games this season. No advance purchase, no registration, no cost - just show up and enjoy the game.

Offering free admission to such a broad age group is not only unique in recent Voyagers history, but also uncommon at professional baseball parks across the nation. Removing the financial barrier for families will make it easier for caregivers, help build nostalgic summer traditions, and lasting memories. This partnership makes the ballpark one of the most affordable family entertainment options in the community.

"This initiative represents a giant stride forward in our mission to ensure that every family in Great Falls can experience professional baseball together," said Scott Reasoner, President - Great Falls Voyagers. "We are incredibly grateful to AT&T for making this possible. There should be no barrier between a child and the joy of a live ballgame."

The program is effective immediately for all 2026 home games, with the season officially kicking off on Tuesday, May 19, with first pitch set for 6:30 PM. Families are encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of the box office walk-up experience that makes attending a game as easy as ever.

AT&T's commitment to the Great Falls community reflects a shared vision of bringing people together through the power of sports. This partnership underscores the belief that every child deserves the unforgettable experience of cheering on their hometown team.







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Voyagers Launch Free Admission Program for Kids - Great Falls Voyagers

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