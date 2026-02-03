Voyagers Add MLB Veteran Darren "The Bullet" Ford to Coaching Staff

The Great Falls Voyagers are excited to announce the hiring of Darren Ford as the team's hitting coach for the 2026 season.

Ford brings a wealth of professional playing experience and a strong connection to the state of Montana. He began his professional baseball career in Helena, Montana, and was selected in the 18th round of the 2004 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. Ford later spent time at the Major League level with the San Francisco Giants during the 2010 and 2011 seasons, where he posted a combined batting average of .286.

"I'm truly blessed to have the opportunity to work with the Voyagers," said Ford. "Montana is a baseball state with some of the greatest fanbases in the sport. I'm really excited to help develop this team. Baseball is a marathon, not a sprint, and I'm looking forward to taking the season one day at a time while giving the players all of the knowledge I have to offer. My goal is to do everything I can to help develop these players into future Major League Baseball players."

The Voyagers organization is thrilled to welcome Ford back to Montana and believes his professional experience, player-development mindset, and passion for the game will have a strong impact on the team both on and off the field.

