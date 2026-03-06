Three More Returning Players Added to Missoula Paddleheads 2026 Roster

Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads are excited to announce the return of three familiar faces for the 2026 season: pitcher Matt Taubensee and infielders Jeremy Piatkiewicz and Colby Wilkerson.

All three players made their Pioneer League debuts with the Paddleheads in 2025, after impressive runs in NCAA baseball. Taubensee, a relief pitcher, pitched in 32 games last season, with 64 strikeouts across roughly 35 innings pitched.

"Taubensee was one of the best relievers in the entire league last year and we're ex cited to have him back with us for this season," said Paddleheads team manager Michael Schlact. "We're looking for him to come in and shut down close games and continue to be a great person on and off the field."

Meanwhile, Piatkiewicz cemented his place on the Paddleheads roster with a strong record of defensive plays.

Schlact continued, "Piatkiewicz is one of the best defensive shortstops I've seen in many years and we are thrilled he's back. Look for him to anchor the middle of the infield and continue to be a leader on and off the field."

Finally, Wilkerson commanded the field in 2025 with a strong .326 batting average, and he's set to do it again in 2026.

"Colby came in on recommendation from a former player and coach of ours and didn't disappoint from the beginning," Schlact said.

"He can impact the game from both sides of the ball and he's hungry and ready to see what more he's capable of in 2026."







