Everyone Gets a Touch. a Gotham FC Team Effort Goal Finished by Jaedyn Shaw!
Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026
- Boston Legacy Secure First Road Point in 1-1 Tie with Gotham - Boston Legacy FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travel to Face Angel City FC for Rivalry MatchupÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ - San Diego Wave FC
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Houston Dash - Denver Summit FC
- Schpansky Returns to Starting Lineup for Boston Matchup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Reign FC Hosts Washington Spirit at Lumen Field on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Five Straight Wins: Utah Royals FC Heads to Bay FC Riding Club-Record Streak - Utah Royals FC
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