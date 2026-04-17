Every Goal from Sophia Wilson's 2023 Golden Boot Season
Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Sophia Wilson put up massive numbers in 2023: winning Golden Boot and MVP honors.
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
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