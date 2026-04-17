Every Goal from Sophia Wilson's 2023 Golden Boot Season

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Sophia Wilson put up massive numbers in 2023: winning Golden Boot and MVP honors.







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