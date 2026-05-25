Every Goal from Matchday 15!

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Enjoy every goal from Matchday 15 including bangers from Luis Suárez, Paxten Aaronson, Rodrigo De Paul, and Evander!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

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