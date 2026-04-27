Every Goal from Matchday 10!
Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Enjoy every goal from Matchday 10 including bangers from Marco Reus, Germán Berterame, and Brian White!
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2026
- Sporting KC Partners Celebrate Soccer Capital of America with Co-Branded Activations - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF and Shift4 Announce Partnership to Enhance Fan Experience at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Reus Brace Leads LA Galaxy to Victory over RSL on Night Marked by Cobi Jones Tribute - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Falls 2-1 at LA Galaxy with Late Penalty Conceded - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.