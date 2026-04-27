Every Goal from Matchday 10!

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Enjoy every goal from Matchday 10 including bangers from Marco Reus, Germán Berterame, and Brian White!







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