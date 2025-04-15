Evans Fans Seven in 5-2 Win over Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (8-8) won third-straight contest with 5-2 victory over the Oklahoma City Comets (10-6) in the series opener on Tuesday night.

The scoring was silent on either side through two innings to start. Tony Goslin set down six straight on Major League rehab before Tacoma bats capitalized in the third. A pair of singles from Spencer Packard and Rhylan Thomas put two aboard to start before Nick Dunn worked a walk to load the bases with no one out. Harry Ford and Cole Young delivered with RBI singles to drive in Packard and Thomas respectively before an RBI groundout induced by Tyler Locklear brought in Dunn to extend a 3-0 lead.

Tacoma continued the scoring in the fifth inning after Evan Phillips entered on a rehab assignment. A leadoff single for Ford marked his second hit of the day before an RBI double from Young (3) drove him in to extend a four-run advantage. Locklear hit a single to right field to bring in Young and Tacoma led by five.

The Comets plated their lone two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan Ward reached on an error ahead of Hunter Feduccia reaching on a single to right. Kody Hoese drove them both in with a triple to center to put the Comets on the board.

Logan Evans put together 5.1 innings allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out seven. He did not issue a walk in his fourth start. After his start today, he has now recorded back-to-back starts where he has struck out seven without allowing a walk.

The scoring remained silent on both sides following the fifth inning. Will Klein earned his first save of the season after pitching 1.0 scoreless frame, allowing one hit while striking out two in the bottom of the ninth.

Postgame Notes:

Up until a strikeout occuring in the top of the eighth, Rhylan Thomas had a 14-game streak going where he had yet to strikeout. It is the longest streak by a PCL batter this season and was the longest streak for a PCL batter to begin the season since Portland's Luis Antonio Rodriguez did not strikeout in his first 20 games to begin the 2008 season...Thomas was also the only qualified hitter in all of affiliated baseball (Majors or minors) to not strike out this season up until that point.

Thomas' three-hit day was the third of its kind for him this season and marked his fourth multi-hit performance of the year.

Logan Evans has now pitched back-to-back starts where he has not allowed a walk while striking out seven...the only other starter to record seven strikeouts for Tacoma this season is Emerson Hancock.

Cole Young extended his 12-game on-base streak today after notching a multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI...it also marked his third multi-hit game of the season.

