Whitcomb Records Three-Hit Game But Aviators Walk off Space Cowboys

April 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - Shay Whitcomb and César Salazar each blasted two-run home runs, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-9) were walked off by the Las Vegas Aviators (11-5) 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark. Highlights of today's game can be found here.

Sugar Land opened the scoring in the first inning as Whitcomb whipped a single to left field, Jacob Melton doubled, his first of the season, and Collin Price skied a sacrifice fly to give the Space Cowboys an early 1-0 lead.

The Aviators posted three runs in the second on a two-run home run and a two-out double, but the deficit would not last long. Whitcomb crushed an off-speed offering 378-feet to left, a two-run game-tying homer, bringing in Kenedy Corona, who led off the inning with a single.

After the Aviators plated one more in the third, the Space Cowboys stole the lead back. Salazar smoked his first home run of the year with Quincy Hamilton on base, belting a fastball 393-feet to right and putting Sugar Land ahead 5-4 in the fourth.

RHP Jayden Murray took over for LHP Colton Gordon in the fifth and sat down six of the seven batters he faced, including two of them on strikes.

The Space Cowboys threatened in the top of the seventh with back-to-back singles from Luis Guillorme and Whitcomb, but a double play retired the side. RHP Nick Robertson hurled a scoreless bottom half to maintain the 5-4 edge.

RHP Kaleb Ort made his third relief appearance for Sugar Land on Major League rehab in the eighth but Las Vegas tied the game at five with a solo home run that came off the bat of Darrell Hernaiz at 91 mph. The Space Cowboys were walked off in the bottom of the ninth as Daniel Susac launched a solo shot as Sugar Land fell, 6-5.

NOTABLE:

Â With a sacrifice-fly, Collin Price extended his RBI streak to three straight games, the first time he has had three straight games with an RBI since August 9-11, 2022 with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Â César Salazar's home run was his first of the season and his first round tripper since September 10, 2024 against the Reno Aces.

Â Shay Whitcomb reached base safely for the ninth straight game with two singles and a home run. Tuesday marked Whitcomb's first three-hit game since July 31, 2024 against the Round Rock Express.

Â Jayden Murray's 2.0 scoreless innings marked his fourth consecutive outing without allowing a run and giving up one hit or less. He extended his scoreless inning streak to 8.2 innings and lowered his ERA to 1.00.

Â Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the seventh.

Â Sugar Land gave up a walk-off homer for the first time since April 30, 2024 at El Paso.

Sugar Land's six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators continues Wednesday night at 8:35 pm CT. RHP Aaron Brown gets the ball opposite Las Vegas RHP Mason Barnett. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

