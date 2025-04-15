OKC Comets Game Notes - April 15, 2025

Tacoma Rainiers (7-8) at Oklahoma City Comets (10-5)

Game #16 of 150/First Half #16 of 75/Home #7 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Logan Evans (0-1, 4.30) vs. OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00)

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open a six-game home series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Despite losses in two of the last three games, the Comets are tied with Las Vegas for the best record in the PCL and have won each of their first three series of the season...Tonight is a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets loaded the bases in the ninth inning but were unable to complete a comeback in a 6-3 loss to the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Entering the ninth inning trailing by three runs, the Comets loaded the bases without a hit via two walks and when Hyeseong Kim was hit by a pitch with two outs. Express pitcher Codi Heuer then struck out Alex Freeland to end the game. Round Rock had built a 6-0 lead through six innings, including a two-run home run by Trevor Hauver in the first inning, two-run single by Tucker Barnhart in the fifth inning and a RBI groundout and sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. All three Comets runs scored in the seventh inning when Chris Okey lined a three-run home run out to left field.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin (0-0) is scheduled to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment and make his third start with OKC...During his previous outing April 9 in Round Rock, he allowed one unearned run over 3.1 innings, with one hit, one walk and seven strikeouts. He faced 11 batters, retiring nine, and threw 46 pitches (34 strikes)...Through two starts with OKC, Gonsolin has allowed one unearned run and two hits across 5.0 innings...He made two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Spring Training before being placed on the 15-day Injured List March 17 with back tightness...Gonsolin spent the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and made three September appearances with OKC as part of a rehab assignment, recording 12 K's against two walks with two runs and seven hits over 7.2 IP...His last official game with the Dodgers was Aug. 18, 2023 before being placed on the IL...He was named a 2022 MLB All-Star and in 2020 finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting, being named MLB Rookie of the Year by Baseball America.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 0-0 2024: 8-7 All-time: 70-73 At OKC: 46-32

The Comets and Rainiers meet for their first of three series this season, including their lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as their only series during the first half of the PCL schedule...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC also won six of the final eight games between the teams last season...Both teams scored 82 runs against one another last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Ryan Ward led OKC with 12 RBI and tied for the team lead with three home runs with James Outman and Andre Lipcius in the season series...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019, as Tacoma went a combined 16-11 against OKC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the teams did not meet in 2021...Seven of OKC's last 13 home victories against the Rainiers have come via walk-off wins, including four in a row at one point last season.

Introductions: The Comets became the first PCL team to reach 10 wins and are currently tied with Las Vegas for the best record in the PCL at 10-5...After losing their season opener in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets won six straight games before dropping the final two games of their home series against El Paso, then rebounding with wins in four of their six games in Round Rock...The Comets have now won each of their first three series of the season, also defeating Sugar Land, 2-1, on the road and El Paso, 4-2, in OKC...This is the fourth straight year OKC has started a season with at least 10 wins through the first 15 games.

Cheers for Chavis: Minor League Baseball named Michael Chavis PCL Player of the Week Monday for the period of April 8-13. During OKC's road trip in Round Rock last week, Chavis went 9-for-21 (.429) with four home runs, a double, six RBI, eight runs scored and three walks over five games...Chavis had four hits Saturday night and hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season. Chavis' six homers are second-most in the league to start 2025, while his 15 runs scored and 37 total bases are tied for third and his nine extra-base hits are tied for fifth...Chavis homered in each of the first three games of the Round Rock series, marking the first time he went deep in three straight games since April 2016 with Low-A Greenville in the Boston Red Sox organization. His four-hit game Saturday was his first since Aug. 26, 2021 with Pittsburgh against St. Louis...Through 15 games, Chavis has recorded four of the team's top five exit velocities.

Blastoff: All of the Comets' runs Sunday scored on a three-run home run by Chris Okey in the seventh inning and the Comets have now homered in six straight games, racking up 18 homers during their road trip in Round Rock...The Comets hit seven home runs Saturday, marking the first time an OKC team reached that milestone in a game since May 30, 2021 in El Paso during a 20-9 win at Southwest University Park. OKC became the first team in all of the Minors this season to hit seven homers in a game and is the first PCL team to reach the total since Las Vegas hit seven homers Aug. 4, 2024 in a 21-5 win against Albuquerque. Las Vegas was the only PCL team to accomplish the feat last season, and no other team has hit more than four home runs in one game so far this season...Entering their road series in Round Rock, the Comets had hit just two homers over the previous eight games and five total through the first nine games of the season...The Comets' 23 home runs through 15 games are now tied with fellow PCL team Albuquerque for the most homers by a MiLB team this season.

Turning Up Roses: Eddie Rosario had Sunday off and currently owns the longest active hitting streak in the PCL at 12 games, as he has hit safely in each game he has played so far this season. During the streak, Rosario is 19-for-52 (.365) with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored...The last OKC player with a hitting streak of at least 12 games was Jonathan Araúz, who hit safely in 17 straight games April 6-28, 2024...Rosario last hit safely in 12 straight games as part of a 14-game streak June 13-28, 2021 with Cleveland.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland went 1-for-4 with a walk Sunday as he has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .439 (18-for-41) with seven multi-hit games, six doubles, a home run, 15 RBI and eight runs scored. Since April 4, Freeland's 18 hits and six doubles are tied for most in the Minors, while his 15 RBI rank second, his 27 total bases are tied for third and his seven extra-base hits are tied for fourth...Freeland leads the Comets with 22 hits and 17 RBI through 15 games this season - both tied for second in the league.

Ready to Launch: The Comets offense was held to three runs on six hits Sunday after totaling 15 runs on 19 hits Saturday. Sunday's three runs tied for the second-lowest total by the Comets in a game this season, as did the team's six hits. The Comets also finished Sunday's game with one extra-base hit to tie the team's season-low mark after collecting a season-high 10 extra-base hits Saturday...Despite Sunday's dip, the Comets pace the PCL with 107 runs scored (also best in the Minors), 83 walks (including 33 during the six-game series in Round Rock), 23 stolen bases, .386 OBP, .496 SLG and .882 OPS...The Comets have scored six or more runs eight times in the last 11 games and eight or more runs six times during the stretch.

Walk It Like I Talk It: The Comets issued eight more walks issued Sunday - including a career-high six by starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski - marking the sixth time in 15 games with at least eight walks. The team's 95 walks this season are the most allowed by a team in the Minors or Majors...On the other side of the ball, the Comets have also drawn the most walks across the Minors with 83 so far this season. Thus, in an average Comets game, there are nearly 12 total walks (11.9).

Around the Horn: With his three-run homer Sunday, Chris Okey has now hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-17 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI...Hyeseong Kim has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .308 (16x52) with nine extra-base hits, nine RBI and 15 runs scored. His 11 extra-base hits and 16 runs scored are second-most in the league...Austin Gauthier walked twice Sunday and his 13 walks this season are tied for second-most in the league, while his .479 OBP ranks third in the PCL.

