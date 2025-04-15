Rainiers Shut down Comets in Series Opener

April 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets were held to two runs Tuesday night as they opened their series against the Tacoma Rainiers with a 5-2 loss at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma (8-8) built a 5-0 lead, scoring three runs in the third inning and adding two more runs in the fifth inning. The Comets (10-6) scored both of their runs in the fifth inning when Kody Hoese lined a two-run triple out to left-center field. The Comets went on to load the bases in the seventh inning with two outs, but Tacoma pitcher Tayler Saucedo got Eddie Rosario to fly out to end the inning as both teams were held scoreless over the final four innings.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games for the second time this season and has lost three of the last four games overall, falling to a 10-6 record overall...Tuesday was the Comets' second series-opening defeat of the season after losing their season opener in Sugar Land, 4-3.

-The Comets offense was held to two runs for the team's second-lowest run total through the first 16 games of the season...Oklahoma City has been held to a combined five runs over the last two games and has been held to three runs or less in each of the last three losses.

-Kody Hoese and Hunter Feduccia combined for six of the Comets' nine hits as both players finished the game 3-for-4. Hoese recorded OKC's lone extra-base hit and two RBI of the night.

-The Comets' streak of six straight games with a home run came to an end. The Comets entered Tuesday having hit 18 home runs during their road trip in Round Rock...Tuesday was the third time this season neither OKC or its opponent tallied a home run in the same game.

-Eddie Rosario's PCL-leading hitting streak ended at 12 games as he was held 0-for-4. Rosario had hit safely in each of his first 12 games played this season.

-Dalton Rushing went 2-for-3 with a walk for his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

-Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (0-1) continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, tossing 4.0 innings, allowing six hits and three runs with one walk and five strikeouts. He faced 18 batters in his third rehab appearance with the Comets, throwing 66 pitches (43 strikes) and was charged with the loss.

-Evan Phillips made the fifth appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC, allowing two runs and three hits over 1.0 inning of relief with two strikeouts. He faced five batters, throwing 19 pitches (16 strikes).

Next Up : The Comets continue their series against Tacoma at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday on a field trip day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

