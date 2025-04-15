Bees Make Grand Entrance into New Ballpark

The Salt Lake Bees hosted their inaugural homestand at their new hive, The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, Utah, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, marking a new era for the Bees.

The opening game was against the Reno Aces and featured a celebratory atmosphere with a flyover by a KC-135 tanker plane from Hill Air Force Base and a performance of the national anthem by The National Parks.

The Bees wasted no time welcoming themselves into the new stadium as J.D. Davis smashed the first ever ball out of the new ballpark with a grand slam in the first inning. Salt Lake eventually stretched out to a 9-1 lead before Reno scratched its back but the Bees held off the Aces for a 13-10 victory on opening night.

In game two Salt Lake took an early 2-0 lead with RBI singles from J.D. Davis and Chuckie Robinson, while Chase Silseth and Carl Edwards Jr. kept Reno hitless through seven innings. However, Reno exploded in the eighth with a six-run rally, highlighted by three home runs-including a game-tying two-run shot by Jorge Barrosa. Salt Lake couldn't respond, falling 6-2.

Game three saw Reno jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead with early homers from Jordan Lawlar and René Pinto, but Salt Lake battled back. The Bees tied it 3-3 by the fifth inning thanks to key hits from Carter Kieboom, Yolmer Sánchez, and Gustavo Campero. In the sixth, Chuckie Robinson drove in two with a go-ahead single, and Zach Humphreys added insurance with an RBI double, making it 6-3. Salt Lake's bullpen held strong, with Mason Erla earning the win and Touki Toussaint locking down the save.

Reno took an early lead once again in game four with a solo homer, but Salt Lake quickly tied it with a Ryan Noda blast. The Bees took control in the third, scoring three runs on RBI hits from Matthew Lugo, Niko Kavadas, and Carter Kieboom to go up 4-1. Caden Dana pitched five strong innings with nine strikeouts, earning his first win. Chuckie Robinson added an RBI double in the sixth, and Salt Lake's bullpen held firm. Despite a late Reno run, the Bees secured a 5-2 victory.

Salt Lake was denied a series win with a chance to capture in either of the final two games as Reno exploded for 20 runs on Saturday with six coming in two of the first three innings. In the series finale on Sunday Reno held Salt Lake to one run with just one Bees extra base hit. The Aces closed things out by scoring in the final three innings highlighted by a two-run shot by Jordan Lawler as nine of the final 10 Salt Lake batters were retired to finish the game.

The Salt Lake Bees drew a total of 24,439 fans during their opening homestand-their highest attendance since the league adopted six-game series. Opening night alone brought in 6,844 fans, marking the team's biggest home opener crowd since 2016.

Following the win on opening night, J.D. Davis told Bees sideline reporter Sammy Miller how special the night was and mentioned how unbelievable the stadium is while thanking all of the fans for coming out to support.

Firsts at the Square:

Reach Base: Zach Neto - Reached base on a walk

Hit: Gustavo Campero - Single

Run scored: Zach Neto

Home Run: J.D. Davis - Grand Slam

Double: Yolmer Sanchez

Triple: Chad Stevens

RBI: Niko Kavadas - Bases loaded walk brought in Neto

Strikeout: Shaun Anderson - Struck out Blaze Alexander on six pitches

Pitcher of Record: Kenyon Yovan

