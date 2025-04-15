Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes at Oklahoma City

April 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/15 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 4:05 PM (PT) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Evans (0-1, 4.30) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Tony Gonsolin - MLR (0-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD OF Dominic Canzone (#8) - optioned to Tacoma

ADD RHP Jesse Hahn (#17) - sent outright to Tacoma

DEL OF Colin Davis - placed on the Development List

THE RAINIERS: Won their series finale against Sacramento 6-2, taking the final two games of the series...Tacoma scored the first three runs of the game, getting a pair in the first inning, thanks to a Tyler Locklear RBI double and an RBI single from Austin Shenton...in the second inning, Colin Davis doubled off the top of the right field wall in his first Triple-A at-bat to drive in Rhylan Thomas, giving the Rainiers a 3-0 lead...after Sacramento scored a pair in the third, Samad Taylor hit his second double of the game to drive in another run...the Rainiers added to their lead in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Davis and Cole Young bringing in a run on an RBI groundout...Blas Castano tossed 4.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three to finish the game and get his second win of the season.

PUT IT ON THE MANTLE : RHP Logan Evans was named the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week on Monday...Evans, the Mariners No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline, threw 6.0 innings, allowed one run on two hits, no walks and struck out seven on Wednesday against Sacramento...Evans is the first weekly award winner for the Rainiers in 2025...the Rainiers had one weekly award winner in 2024 (Michael Mariot - PCL Pitcher of the Week, June 11-16) and two monthly award winners (Jhonathan Diaz - PCL Pitcher of the Month for April and Emerson Hancock - PCL Pitcher of the Month for May).

FROM THE 253 TO OKC: The Rainiers travel to Oklahoma City for the first and only time in 2025 this week for a six-game series...Tacoma went 7-8 against Oklahoma City in 2024, winning two out of three games at Cheney Stadium and going 5-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Rainiers hit .236 in their 12 games at Oklahoma City last year, scoring 67 runs (5.6 per game)...the 23 doubles the Rainiers hit at OKC last year are the second-most they hit in any road venue in 2024...Samad Taylor's 12 hits at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are the most of any current Rainier.

THOMAS TAKES NO K's: Through his first 14 games of the season, Rhylan Thomas has yet to strike out...his 14 game streak is the longest in the PCL this year by eight more games than the next closest player (Reno's Tim Tawa)...it's the longest streak for a PCL hitter to begin the season since Portland's Luis Antonio Rodriguez did not strike out in his first 20 games of the 2008 season...it is the longest streak in the PCL since Sacramento's Jhonny Pereda did not strike out in 17 consecutive games from April 14-May 22, 2022...Thomas is the only qualified hitter in all of affiliated baseball (Majors or minors) to not strike out in 2025.

SLAMMIN' SAMAD: UTL Samad Taylor collected his sixth career multi-homer game on Saturday, including the walk-off winner...Taylor also tied his career-high with five RBI, just the fourth time he's done so in his career...Taylor's two long balls mark the second multi-homer game of the season for the Rainiers, joining Dominic Canzone's two homers on April 6 at Reno...Taylor is just the third Rainier since 2005 to have a multi-homer game, including a walk-off home run and the first since Marcus Wilson did so on May 13, 2022 against Reno...of those three, Taylor is the only one to not record an out in the game, as he went 3-for-3 with two walks.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on Sunday...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...in Brash's first appearance on Sunday, he allowed one hit and struck one out in 1.0 inning of work...his fastball averaged 96.5 mph and topped out at 97.3 mph...RHP Troy Taylor was reinstated from the Major League Injured List on Monday, ending his rehab assignment.

ROSTER RECAP: In addition to Brash joining the Rainiers, Tacoma made two other roster moves on Sunday...the Mariners selected the contract of Ben Williamson and optioned OF Dominic Canzone to Tacoma...Williamson, the Mariners' No. 13 prospect per MLB Pipeline, hit .281 (16x57) with three doubles and eight RBI, collecting hits in 12 of the 14 games he played with Tacoma...Canzone, who was recalled on April 7, played in eight games with Tacoma, hitting .276 (8x29) with one double, two home runs and two RBI...Canzone saw action in two games with Seattle in his most recent stint, going 0-for-3 at the plate. RHP Jesse Hahn was also added to the active roster on Tuesday after he cleared waivers...Hahn appeared in two games out of the bullpen for Seattle, allowing an unearned run on three hits over 4.0 innings.

FOREVER YOUNG ON BASE: INF Cole Young has reached base in each of the last 11 games, a the longest streak for the Rainiers in the early stages of 2025...in that span, Young is hitting .220 (9x41) with two doubles, one triple and one RBI, walking seven times...Young is also seeing 4.061 pitches per plate appearance, the most of any qualified Rainiers hitter

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had yesterday off as they travel to Cincinnati to begin a nine-game, 10-day, road trip. The Mariners will play three in Cincinnati before heading to Toronto for three games with the Blue Jays, followed by three games in Boston before returning home on April 25 against Miami.

