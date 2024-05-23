Evans Blunts Hooks in Arkansas Win

May 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi, TX-Logan Evans threw six shutout innings with eight strikeouts, earning his fourth win of the season as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks, 6-2 on Thursday night. The six innings matched the longest outing of the season for Evans and his eight strikeouts were one away from his career high. Ben Williamson led the offense going 2-3 with two walks, a run scored and a run batted in. Arkansas has won two in a row after dropping the opener of the series.

Moments That Mattered

* Corpus Christi had a leadoff double in the second inning and the runner was at third with one out after a pickoff error by Evans but a strikeout and groundout prevented the Hooks from scoring.

* Morgan McCullough tripled with two out in the third and moments later scored the game's first run on a wild pitch.

* With Hogan Windish batting and the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Corpus Christi attempted a spectacular inning ending double play but the throw to first was wild and two runs scored putting the Travs in front by four.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Williamson: 2-3, 2 BB, run, RBI, SB * RHP Logan Evans: Win, 6 IP, 4 H, 8 K News and Notes * Evans lowered his Texas League leading ERA to 1.39.

* The Travs stole a season high four bases for the second straight game and have swiped 11 bags in the first three games of the week.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-1, 8.31) making the start against RHP Aaron Brown (1-1, 3.86). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

