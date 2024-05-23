Percival's Quality Start Isn't Enough to Pull out the Win

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - Amarillo dropped a game for the first time on their two-week-long road trip on Thursday night by a score of 4-2 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The Soddies struck early but weren't able to ride another quality start from Cole Percival to victory.

The Sod Poodles offense got in action early as Kevin Graham, who was bumped up to the leadoff spot with Tim Tawa having the day off, led off the game with a walk. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and then scored on a punched single through the right side by A.J. Vukovich. That's all they could push across and Cole Percival took the hill for the first time with a 1-0 lead. He entered the game on a 5.1-inning scoreless streak and extended that by an inning with a scoreless first after allowing a leadoff hit.

The Soddies didn't get anything going in the top of the second. Percival, who didn't allow a walk in his 7.2-inning outing last Friday, walked the first batter, Tyler Tolbert. He promptly stole second base on the first pitch and moved to third on a groundball to the right side. He came in to score on a Joe Gray Jr. sac fly. The score was tied at one through two frames.

S.P. Chen wanted to get that run back as he doubled to lead off the Soddies half of the third, however, he wasn't able to advance any further as the next three batters were set down. Tim Tawa came in relief for Ivan Melendez at first base, his first time playing the position as a professional, and immediately got tested with a groundball from the first batter. Peyton Wilson went the other way for a solo home run into the left-field bullpen. Percival responded to the adversity by punching out his next batter and getting a soft line drive that allowed Kevin Graham to come in and make a diving catch.

Amarillo trailed by one heading into the fourth and saw the same deficit when they took the field later that inning as the bats went quietly in the top half. Northwest Arkansas got things going in a hurry with a walk and a double that extended the lead to 3-1. Percival minimized the damage by getting the next three batters, including his second strikeout of the game.

Kevin Graham came up with the first hit for the Soddies since Chen's leadoff double to start the third, smoking a double down the right field line. He was left stranded at second base for another unrewarding inning. Percival continued to keep the Sod Poodles in it as he put up another zero in the bottom of the fifth. He relinquished a leadoff single but extinguished the runner by getting the next Naturals batter to ground into a double play.

A.J. Vukovich fought off several pitches before beginning the inning with a ringing double off the base of the centerfield wall. Tim Tawa moved the D-backs 15th rated prospect to third, and J.J. D'Orazio scored him on a groundball to the shortstop. Amarillo trailed by just one headed into the bottom of the sixth. Percival kept on chugging, getting another strikeout, and assisting on an out when a ground ball ricocheted off his foot right to his second baseman, Chen, who was able to record the out.

Northwest Arkansas turned to their bullpen after six innings from Luinder Avila. Keylan Killgore got his number called and set the Soddies down in order, striking out two Amarillo hitters. Cole Percival wasn't done as he strutted out to the mound for the seventh inning. He recorded his fifth strikeout in a 1-2-3 inning. This marked the end of his day, as he recorded his second consecutive quality start, allowing just three runs and five hits.

Killgore stepped on the rubber for his second inning of work and faced the top of the Sod Poodles lineup. This would prove to be no issue for the left-handed reliever, as he set the dangerous part of the Amarillo lineup down in order. Luke Albright made his jog in from the bullpen as he relieved Percival and had to face the heart of the Northwest Arkansas order. He recorded the first out but then surrendered consecutive walks. The fourth Naturals run would score on a throwing error that got into left field by D'Orazio trying to nab Gavin Cross on his attempt to steal third base. That was the sole run in the inning, and the Sod Poodles faced a two-run deficit to overcome in the ninth.

The Naturals turned to Beck Way and his 1.47 ERA to try and lock down his fourth save of the year. He faced the middle of the Soddies lineup and gave up a leadoff hit to Tim Tawa. Way found his groove, striking out the next three batters to secure the Naturals' first win of the series by a final score of 4-2.

Game four of the series in Northwest Arkansas is set to start at 7:05 P.M. on Friday night. The Soddies will look to take a 3-1 series lead.

NOTES:

TWO-KOVICH: A.J. Vukovich tallied Amarillo's only multi-hit performance on Thursday night, finishing the game 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and run scored. It was his third straight game to begin the series with an XBH and his fourth double in his last five games played. For the week against Northwest Arkansas, Vukovich is hitting 4-for-11 (.367) with three doubles, an RBI, a run scored, a walk, and two strikeouts.

GRAHAMBO: Kevin Graham extended his team-best hit streak to seven games after finishing 1-for-3 with a double, run scored, walk, and a strikeout. Hitting safely in each of his last seven games, the former Ole Miss product is now tied for the second-longest active hitting streak of his pro career, one off of the mark he set with High-A Hillsboro in 2023 from August 9-26. His nine doubles are tied with A.J. Vukovich for the most on the team in 2024.

HAVE PERCY: Cole Percival backed up what was probably his best pro start last Friday by delivering another quality start against the Naturdals on Thursday night. The right-hander gave Amarillo seven strong innings where he allowed three earned runs over his seven frames on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks. It was his second straight quality start and the third overall of his career. His five strikeouts on Thursday night have him 40 away from 300 for his pro career. It was the 10th quality start hurled by an Amarillo pitcher this season and four have come in the last nine games the Sod Poodles have played.

