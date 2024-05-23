Wind Surge Twirl First Shutout of Season to Snap Cold Spell

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge completed their first shutout of the season in an 8-0 victory over the San Antonio Missions. The triumph ends a five-game losing streak for the Wind Surge.

Emmanuel Rodriguez drilled a two-run home run to left-center in the bottom of the first inning for his team-leading seventh of the season. Carson McCusker followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Kala'i Rosario before the end of the frame.

Ben Ross floated another two-run dinger to the left field berm in the bottom of the second to make the score 5-0 Wind Surge after two. A sixth run came home on an infield error an inning later for Wichita with the bases loaded.

The Wind Surge would tally two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, which began on back-to-back triples by Ross and Tanner Schobel. The latter from the leadoff hitter Schobel allowed Ross to breeze across home plate. Rodriguez scorched a single up the middle in the next at-bat to improve Wichita's advantage to an 8-0 score that they would hold the rest of the night.

Jaylen Nowlin improved to 3-2 after throwing his first quality start of 2024 with six innings of three-hit baseball with seven strikeouts against two walks. Austin Brice and Jarret Whorff continued the silence of the San Antonio bats over the final three innings.

