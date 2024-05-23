Evans & Travs Handcuff Hooks
May 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Logan Evans strung together six scoreless innings and struck out eight Thursday night, leading Arkansas to a 6-2 win over the Hooks before 3,961 fans at Whataburger Field.
Jake Bloss retired the first eight in a row, striking out five, in the start for Corpus Christi.
The Travs broke through thanks to a two-out triple by ninth-place hitter Morgan McCullough, who came home directly via a wild pitch.
After Bloss stranded a pair in a scoreless fourth, the Travs struck for three unearned runs in the fifth, capitalizing on two Corpus Christi errors.
Evans held the Hooks to four baserunners: a single from Tommy Sacco Jr. and doubles by Collin Price, Zach Cole, and Rolando Espinosa.
Espinosa accounted for the Corpus Christi scoring, belting a two-out, two-run home run onto the berm in left in the seventh. The 23-year-old from Cuba is hitting .464 with five extra-base hits and seven RBIs in his last 10 games.
Bye Bye Baseball pic.twitter.com/gA6horqD6l - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 24, 2024
Cole collected his first two Double-A hits, going 2-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers.
Jacob DeLabio was touched for two runs while recording eight outs from the Hooks bullpen. Lefty Brayan De Paula blanked Arkansas in the eighth and ninth, breezing two.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 23, 2024
- Two Blasts Provide Drillers Third-Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Evans & Travs Handcuff Hooks - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Tulsa Takes Game from Springfield on First Cashew Chickens Night - Springfield Cardinals
- Wind Surge Twirl First Shutout of Season to Snap Cold Spell - Wichita Wind Surge
- Percival's Quality Start Isn't Enough to Pull out the Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Evans Blunts Hooks in Arkansas Win - Arkansas Travelers
- San Antonio Stumped on Thursday in Wichita - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Hosting Free Youth Baseball Clinic on June 22 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.