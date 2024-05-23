Evans & Travs Handcuff Hooks

May 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Logan Evans strung together six scoreless innings and struck out eight Thursday night, leading Arkansas to a 6-2 win over the Hooks before 3,961 fans at Whataburger Field.

Jake Bloss retired the first eight in a row, striking out five, in the start for Corpus Christi.

The Travs broke through thanks to a two-out triple by ninth-place hitter Morgan McCullough, who came home directly via a wild pitch.

After Bloss stranded a pair in a scoreless fourth, the Travs struck for three unearned runs in the fifth, capitalizing on two Corpus Christi errors.

Evans held the Hooks to four baserunners: a single from Tommy Sacco Jr. and doubles by Collin Price, Zach Cole, and Rolando Espinosa.

Espinosa accounted for the Corpus Christi scoring, belting a two-out, two-run home run onto the berm in left in the seventh. The 23-year-old from Cuba is hitting .464 with five extra-base hits and seven RBIs in his last 10 games.

Cole collected his first two Double-A hits, going 2-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers.

Jacob DeLabio was touched for two runs while recording eight outs from the Hooks bullpen. Lefty Brayan De Paula blanked Arkansas in the eighth and ninth, breezing two.

