Community Leader OxyChem Renovates Youth Field

June 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - OxyChem, a member of the Corpus Christi Hooks Community Leaders Program, has updated a cornerstone of Whataburger Field, funding the sourcing and installation of artificial turf at the ballpark's Youth Field, located beyond the batter's eye in centerfield.

The official unveiling is Friday, June 14, at 8:45 AM. Timed with MLB's PLAY BALL Weekend, the Youth Field hosts an adaptive skills camp for the Miracle League and Little League Challenger Division. Representatives from OxyChem will be on hand for the ribbon cutting and first pitch ceremonies. Friday's PLAY BALL youth camp runs from 9 to 11 AM.

"We want to thank our community partner OxyChem for making this project happen," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "The turf will allow for multi-sport events including T-ball and Coach/Pitch, kickball and wiffleball interests. The surface also provides much better weather tolerance making it a reliable asset when coordinating events."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Corpus Christi Hooks on this exciting project and inspire a love of sports and teamwork for the youth in our community," said OxyChem Plant Manager Todd Behne. "OxyChem's essential products are the building blocks for life-enhancing goods. From clean water to advanced medical supplies, our essential chemistry touches lives in meaningful ways. We are proud to partner with the Corpus Christi Hooks and support a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment."

The six-week project to cover the infield with all-purpose turf was executed by Landscapes Unlimited.

"The sky is the limit in terms of how this new surface can be put into play," Hooks Director of Business Development Maggie Freeborn said. "And I can't think of a better way to open the Youth Field than to welcome our friends from the Miracle League and Challenger League."

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.