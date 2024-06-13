Naturals Route Cardinals on Thursday Night

June 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the NW Arkansas Naturals 14-3 on Thursday night at Hammons Field. The eleven-run loss matched the Cardinals' largest loss of the 2024 season.

Decisions:

W: Mason Burnett (3-4)

L: Trent Baker (3-5)

Notables:

Springfield starter Trent Baker was charged with 10 runs, a career-high.

Fourteen runs scored by NW Arkansas marked a season-high for the Kansas City affiliate.

Mike Antico homered in the sixth. Two of his four Double-A homers this season have come at the behest of NW Arkansas.

On Deck:

Friday, June 14 at 7:05 PM: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (6-4, 5.33 ERA) vs NWA Tyson Guerrero (0-3, 6.38 ERA)

Coca-Cola Super 20th Year Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000), Esports Night (Powered by: Springfield Missouri Sports Commission, Springfield Esports Coalition, Contender eSports), eSports Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting Springfield Sports Commission), 105.1 The Bull Country Music Fans-On-Field Postgame Fireworks

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV.

Texas League Stories from June 13, 2024

