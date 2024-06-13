Three-Run Sixth Inning Lifts Frisco Over Amarillo, 5-3

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-3 in come from behind fashion on Thursday evening from Riders Field.

Amarillo (26-34) struck first against Frisco (40-20) starter Ben Anderson when Tim Tawa belted a two-run homer in the opening frame.

In the top of the third inning Matt Beaty blasted his first homer as a Sod Poodle, extending the Amarillo lead to 3-0.

Anderson finished after 5.0 innings, surrendering three runs on five hits and no walks while fanning seven.

Jamison Hill cruised through five perfect innings, but ran into trouble in the bottom of sixth. Frainyer Chavez worked a walk and Cooper Johnson delivered a two-run homer to left to bring the Riders within one. Two batters later, Liam Hicks tied the game at 3-3 with a solo shot to right.

Steven Jennings tossed a pair of one-hit scoreless innings with a punchout to give the offense a chance to start the comeback.

Chavez then led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a double against Francisco Morales (1-1). The RoughRiders worked a pair of walks to load the bases for Cody Freeman, who provided a go-ahead two-run single to left, giving the Riders a 5-3 advantage.

Ricky DeVito (3-0) closed the door, spinning 2.0 scoreless, hitless frames to give Frisco their fourth consecutive victory.

The RoughRiders managed just four hits on the night, but two homers and a clutch two-out single propelled them to a win. Freeman and Johnson each drove in two runs.

The Midland RockHounds defeated the Wichita Wind Surge, but the Riders magic number to clinch the first half of the Texas League South dropped to five with the 5-3 win.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 14th. The Riders will turn to RHP Nick Krauth (5-2, 5.14) against the Sod Poodles. Amarillo has yet to announce a starter.

