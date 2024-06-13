Kollar and Reyes Carry Chanclas to Thursday Night Victory

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium Thursday night to take on the Corpus Christi Hooks. San Antonio received a quality start from Jared Kollar while Ripken Reyes drove in two runs with two hits. The Flying Chanclas secured a 5-1 victory to make it three consecutive wins this series for San Antonio.

Michael Knorr was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The Flying Chanclas plated a run on two hits in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes singled to start the frame. Clay Dungan doubled to right field and Reyes advanced to third base. After striking out the next two batters, a wild pitch from Knorr allowed Reyes to score. San Antonio took an early 1-0 lead.

The Chanclas added two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Robert Perez Jr. drew a walk to start the frame. Ray-Patrick Didder doubled to left field and Perez Jr. advanced to third base. After retiring the next two batters, Knorr allowed a two-RBI single to Reyes. San Antonio improved their lead to 3-0.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. The right-hander allowed a base hit in each of the first two innings. In the top of the third inning, Corpus Christi loaded the bases. Rolando Espinosa hit a one-out single. After recording the second out, Tommy Sacco Jr. singled to right field. On the play, Espinosa advanced to third base. Jacob Melton drew a walk to load the bases. Zach Cole grounded out to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio threatened to score in the bottom of the third inning. With one man down, Cole Cummings singled to right field. He advanced to third base on a wild pitch and a throwing error. Knorr retired the next two batters to leave Cummings stranded.

The Hooks plated a run in the top of the fifth inning. With one man retired, Espinosa doubled down the left field line. Jeremy Arocho drove him in with a base hit to right field. Corpus Christi trimmed the deficit to 3-1.

The Chanclas added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Connor Hollis began the frame with an infield single before stealing second base. Reyes moved him to third base with a sacrifice bunt. Dungan scored Hollis with a sacrifice fly to left field. San Antonio improved their lead to 4-1.

The Flying Chanclas made it a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning. Facing Joey Mancini, Marcos Castanon singled to start the frame. He advanced to third base after two ground outs. A passed ball from Collin Price allowed him to score.

Kollar recorded his second consecutive quality start. The right-hander allowed one run on six hits in six innings of work. Along the way, he walked one batter while striking out four. Bobby Milacki took the mound in the seventh inning.

The Hooks put two runners on base against Milacki. Price reached base with a one-out single. After retiring the next batter, Arocho singled to right field. Sacco Jr. grounded out to end the inning.

Cole Paplham struck out two batters during a scoreless eighth inning appearance. Jason Blanchard pitched the ninth inning for the Chanclas. The southpaw retired the first two batters before allowing a double to Espinosa. Jeremy Arocho drew a walk to put two runners on base. Sacco Jr. struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-1

With the win, San Antonio improves to 28-31 on the season

Clay Dungan: Extends on-base streak to 18 games

Back-to-back quality starts for Kollar

Attendance: 3,532

Jared Kollar (Flying Chanclas starter): W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, ER, BB, 4 K

Michael Knorr (Hooks starter): L, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 15th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 14th

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 16th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, 2 K

Cole Paplham (#17 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, 2 K

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #71 MLB): 0-3, BB, K

Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): 0-3, HBP, K

Jake Bloss (#10 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 15th

Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): 1-4, CS

Michael Knorr (#15 Astros prospect): L, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 6 K

Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): DNP

Miguel Ullola (#20 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 14th

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday, June 14th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-5, 5.48) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Miguel Ullola (3-3, 4.66) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

