CC Stumbles in 10
June 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Marcos Castañon's 10th-inning sac fly handed the Missions a 7-6 win over the Hooks Wednesday night at Wolff Stadium.
Corpus Christi mishandled three leads on the evening as the club matched its season-high by issuing 12 walks.
Hooks hurlers stranded 14, but the Missions managed a run in the eighth, ninth and 10th to establish a 2-0 lead in the series.
Tommy Sacco Jr. reached base all five times for CC, going 2-for-2 with a triple, home run, two RBIs, two walks and a hit by pitch. Sacco opened the ninth by belting his fifth home run of the year to give the Hooks a short-lived edge at 6-5.
In the first, Jeron Williams helped CC to a 3-0 lead after driving a triple down the right field line, plating Jeremy Arocho and Sacco. Colin Barber completed the rally with a sac fly.
Sacco's three-bagger came after a two-out double by Arocho as the Hooks struck for a fourth-inning marker.
After chasing lefty Austin Krob in the fourth, CC was held in check by a Missions relief staff that stuck out 11 against two walks and two hits over 6 1/3 innings.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 13, 2024
- Three-Run Sixth Inning Lifts Frisco Over Amarillo, 5-3 - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wichita Fizzles Out Late In Slugfest Versus Midland - Wichita Wind Surge
- Hill Perfect into the Sixth in Amarillo Defeat - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Naturals Route Cardinals on Thursday Night - Springfield Cardinals
- Kollar and Reyes Carry Chanclas to Thursday Night Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Community Leader OxyChem Renovates Youth Field - Corpus Christi Hooks
- CC Stumbles in 10 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Offensive Outburst Leads To 11-2 Win Over Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sacrifice Fly Wins the Game for the Missions in the 10th - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Kollar & SA Collar Hooks
- Community Leader OxyChem Renovates Youth Field
- CC Stumbles in 10
- SA Swats Four Homers in Series-Opening Win
- Riders Rally Sunday for Series Split