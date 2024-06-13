CC Stumbles in 10

June 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Marcos Castañon's 10th-inning sac fly handed the Missions a 7-6 win over the Hooks Wednesday night at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi mishandled three leads on the evening as the club matched its season-high by issuing 12 walks.

Hooks hurlers stranded 14, but the Missions managed a run in the eighth, ninth and 10th to establish a 2-0 lead in the series.

Tommy Sacco Jr. reached base all five times for CC, going 2-for-2 with a triple, home run, two RBIs, two walks and a hit by pitch. Sacco opened the ninth by belting his fifth home run of the year to give the Hooks a short-lived edge at 6-5.

In the first, Jeron Williams helped CC to a 3-0 lead after driving a triple down the right field line, plating Jeremy Arocho and Sacco. Colin Barber completed the rally with a sac fly.

Sacco's three-bagger came after a two-out double by Arocho as the Hooks struck for a fourth-inning marker.

After chasing lefty Austin Krob in the fourth, CC was held in check by a Missions relief staff that stuck out 11 against two walks and two hits over 6 1/3 innings.

